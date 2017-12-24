Woman killed, man injured by two pit bulls on Christmas Eve

A woman is dead and her husband is recovering from injuries after the couple were attacked by two pit bulls, police said.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office received a call of the pit bull attack Sunday before 10:30 a.m.., according to a press release. The attack happened on Highway 66 in the Wiser Branch Area of the county.
Once on scene, police found that a wife and husband had been attacked by two pit bulls. The woman died at the scene and the man was injured. The man was able to shoot both dogs. One dog was found dead the other ran away, police said. The dogs did not belong to the couple.
The woman's identity was being withheld pending notification of her family.
Never miss a local story.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments