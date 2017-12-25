State

Leslie County crash kills two

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 25, 2017 12:20 PM

Drivers of two cars died Sunday morning following a crash in Leslie County.

The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at around 11:17 a.m. Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police. Paul R. Howard, 45, of Hyden, was traveling west on the parkway when he crossed the center line and collided with another car, driven by Joan Sparks, 71, of Nancy, KSP said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Leslie County Coroner’s Office, according to KSP. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

