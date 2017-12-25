Boy found unresponsive after report that 6-year-old fell into Martin County river

The body of a 6-year-old boy was pulled from Tug Fork River in Martin County, according to media reports.
Rescuers from Kentucky and West Virginia searched from both sides of the river following a report of a boy who had fallen into the river in Warfield at 11:30 a.m., according to EKB-TV. Emergency responders found the child’s footprints leading toward the river and his hat on the bank, according to EKB-TV.
A couple driving on the West Virginia side of the river saw the child’s body floating down the river, WYMT reported.
His body was recovered Monday at 2 p.m. and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, EKB reported. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, according to EKB.
The Martin County Coroner, John Dye, would not confirm to WYMT if the child was dead.
The identity of the boy has not been released.
