State

Boy found unresponsive after report that 6-year-old fell into Martin County river

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 25, 2017 03:44 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The body of a 6-year-old boy was pulled from Tug Fork River in Martin County, according to media reports.

Rescuers from Kentucky and West Virginia searched from both sides of the river following a report of a boy who had fallen into the river in Warfield at 11:30 a.m., according to EKB-TV. Emergency responders found the child’s footprints leading toward the river and his hat on the bank, according to EKB-TV.

A couple driving on the West Virginia side of the river saw the child’s body floating down the river, WYMT reported.

His body was recovered Monday at 2 p.m. and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, EKB reported. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, according to EKB.

The Martin County Coroner, John Dye, would not confirm to WYMT if the child was dead.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

