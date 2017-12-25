Man was jailed Friday. Two days later, his pit bulls apparently killed woman, injured husband.

A man already in prison added another charge after his pit bulls killed a woman and injured her husband on Sunday in Bell County.
Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, has been in the Bell County Detention Center since Dec. 22 following an arrest on a second-degree assault charge, unlawful imprisonment and a bench warrant. He is now charged with harboring a vicious animal after his pit bulls killed 66-year-old Lorraine Brock Saylor, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The dog attack occurred Sunday morning off Highway 66 in the Wiser Branch area of Arjay, where Lorraine and her husband Johnny Saylor were attacked outside of their home, according to the sheriff. Johnny Saylor’s brother heard the attack and used a pistol to shoot one of the dogs, which then ran away, the sheriff’s department said. While checking on his wife, Saylor shot and killed the second pit bull, the sheriff said.
Johnny Saylor sustained injuries to his arm and head in the attack and was transported to the Pineville Community Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff. Lorraine Brock Saylor sustained severe and fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner, the sheriff said.
The dog who ran away returned to the residence on Monday and was put down by the sheriff’s department and Bell County Animal Shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lankford remains in jail, where he was already being held on a bond of $25,000, the sheriff said.
