7-year-old boy found dead in Martin County river

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 26, 2017 06:52 AM

A 7-year-old boy who was pulled from Tug Fork River in Martin County on Christmas was found dead, according to media reports.

Mullins Family Funeral Home identified the boy as Paul Luther Bowen, who fell into the river at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Warfield, according to EKB-TV.

Rescuers from Kentucky and West Virginia searched both sides of the river for Paul, and they found his footprints and hat on the bank, according to EKB-TV. A couple driving on the West Virginia side of the river saw his body floating down the river, Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WSAZ.

His body was recovered at 2 p.m. Monday about a mile from where he fell, according to EKB-TV. Two firefighters tried to revive Paul, but it was too late, WSAZ reported.

The arrangements for Paul have not been announced.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

