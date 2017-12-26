Man abducted Kentucky woman and child. She turned the tables on him.

A woman with a concealed carry license defended her baby and herself just after midnight on Tuesday when a man tried to hold them against their will, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman had stopped on U.S. 25 West about nine miles north of London when another woman approached her vehicle asking for a ride because of the cold weather, according to the sheriff’s office. At that time, “out of nowhere” a man appeared and demanded the driver take him to American Greeting Card Road, saying he had a gun in his bag and would kill her and her 3-month-old child if she didn’t, according to court documents.
She drove the man to an apartment building near a church on American Greeting Card Road, at which point he told her to get out of her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. She refused to leave the vehicle because her child was still inside.
The man grabbed for her keys, but she knocked his hand away, according to court documents. He then hit her and began choking her, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman then told him that she had money in her purse that she would give him if he would leave her and her baby alone, according to court documents. She was able to get into her purse, pull out her pistol and point it at the man.
The man reportedly took off with $40 and a pack of cigarettes, according to court documents.
Three hours after the incident, James William Moore, 35, of Corbin was arrested near Interstate 75 off West Cumberland Gap Parkway and charged with two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threatening and theft in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators do not believe the woman on the side of the road who initially asked for a ride was in any way related to the kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.
