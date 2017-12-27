WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey Pablo Alcala
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey Pablo Alcala

State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitterly cold temps ahead

December 27, 2017 05:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Arctic air has arrived in the bluegrass state, with the potential for bitter cold showing up this weekend into much of next week. This may be the coldest stretch of weather we’ve had since the winter of 2013/14.

Today starts with temps in the single digits across the north, with low and middle teens elsewhere. Wind chill numbers can drop below zero at times to start the day. The afternoon won’t warm too much, with highs hitting the upper teens and low 20s for many. Gusty winds make it feel much colder.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

    Governor Matt Bevin warned media at his 2017 year in review press conference that taxpayers in 2017, 2018, and beyond will have to pay for the pension obligation.

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'
EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 1:47

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky
Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her 2:02

Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her

View More Video