Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitterly cold temps ahead

Arctic air has arrived in the bluegrass state, with the potential for bitter cold showing up this weekend into much of next week. This may be the coldest stretch of weather we’ve had since the winter of 2013/14.
Today starts with temps in the single digits across the north, with low and middle teens elsewhere. Wind chill numbers can drop below zero at times to start the day. The afternoon won’t warm too much, with highs hitting the upper teens and low 20s for many. Gusty winds make it feel much colder.
