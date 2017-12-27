Kentucky native claims credit for manure gift to Treasury secretary, plans White House deliveries

Kentucky native Robby Strong, the self-proclaimed “Prophet of Poo,” says he is the man behind the gift of horse manure left for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Strong said he plans more dirty tricks.
On Wednesday morning, a man identified on Facebook as Robby Strong said he’s going to have a gallery show for “manure artists to create GOP busts. Best ones get mailed as gifts to the White House. Or all of them.” It’s not clear whether he intends to go through with the plan, but there was a wrapped box of manure left for Mnuchin at a neighbor’s house in the tony Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Strong is a Paducah native, according to his Facebook page.
Responses to his post include a wish that he will be sent to prison; some people called him a “lunatic” and a “political terrorist.”
Never miss a local story.
Secret Service agents, a police bomb squad and officers responded in large numbers Saturday to the Bel Air neighborhood. Eventually, the box was determined to be non-explosive, and manure was dumped on the ground. The case was widely reported.
Strong has repeatedly said that his act was legal, that he was exercising his First Amendment rights, according to AL.com. He said he made the gesture because Republicans were acting brazenly, and he called for others “to be more brazen with our activism and maybe a bit more aggressive.”
Strong says he is a psychologist at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in Hollywood. He attended Central Bible College in Missouri and studied psychology and theology at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.
The Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post reported that Strong “appears to have enthusiastically documented the act on Twitter and Facebook.” He told AL. com that the gesture was “something a frat boy may do to another frat boy.”
The Secret Service, although not confirming that Strong was linked to the case, said Monday that it had found a person who had claimed responsibility for delivering the package and had interviewed him, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments