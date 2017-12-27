‘Oh, God. Oh no. Please no.’ Kentucky man describes finding wife killed by two dogs

The Kentucky woman killed by two pitbulls on Christmas Eve was feeding her cats when she was attacked and bitten more than 20 times, her husband told a Knoxville TV station.
In tears and with his left hand covered in bandages, Saylor recalled thinking, “Oh, God! Oh no! Please no!” as he checked on his wife’s pulse when he found her. But Lorraine Saylor, who her husband said weighed only 105 pounds, was already dead.
“She was a kindhearted woman,” Saylor told WATE. “I remember the last time I kissed her on the forehead, not knowing that would be my last kiss.”
John Saylor told investigators in Bell County in southeastern Kentucky that he went out to his porch Sunday morning to look for his wife. But before he found his wife, the dogs attacked him, pulling him to the ground by the arm. His brother, who lives nearby, yelled at the dogs while Saylor got away, retrieved a gun and shot one of the dogs that lunged at him. The dog was later found and killed.
Never miss a local story.
Saylor found his wife lying on the ground in front of the house. He shot and killed the other dog as it stood nearby.
Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, has been in the Bell County Detention Center since Dec. 22 following an arrest on a second-degree assault charge, unlawful imprisonment and a bench warrant. He is now charged with harboring a vicious animal.
It was not clear whether the dogs were alone or if someone else was in Lankford’s home when they attacked the Saylors.
The sheriff’s department described the animals as pit bulls - a generic term for dogs with a square, blocky head and an athletic build - though their specific breeds, lineage and history are unknown.
Saylor, who was injured in his arm and head, blamed Lankford for the death of his wife of nearly four decades.
“I’m sure he will see this. I hope he does. He’s responsible for my wife’s death,” he said of Lankford, according to ABC affiliate WATE.
Two weeks ago, the death of a young woman, who authorities say was mauled to death by her two dogs while out on a walk, rocked the small town of Goochland, Virginia.
Bethany Lynn Stephens’s gruesome death fueled speculation, rumors and anger from members of the public, many of whom questioned the investigators’ findings and doubted that the dogs, which friends said were loving and friendly, would ever turn on their most important human.
Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew, who said the animals were described by family members as pit bulls, doubted that the reason for the attacks that led to Stephens’ death would ever be known. But animal behavior experts said the attacks could not have happened out of the blue.
Experts also said a dog’s tendency to be aggressive does not necessarily depend on its breed.
An aggressive reaction, a sudden change in the dogs’ home life, behavioral changes that they might have been going through as they matured, or a combination of all of these could have been contributing factors that ultimately led to Stephens’s death, experts said.
Comments