Judge clears the way for government to sell Eric Conn’s law office

Eric Conn is escorted by SWAT team agents prior to his extradition, at the Toncontin International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Conn, a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before facing sentencing for his central role in a massive Social Security fraud case, was captured as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba, on Monday. Moises Castillo AP