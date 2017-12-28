State

Woman killed in Russell County mobile home fire

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 28, 2017 04:52 PM

December 28, 2017 04:52 PM

A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a Russell County fire, according to media reports.

A 50-year-old trailer caught fire around midnight on Popplewell Street in Jamestown, according to WKYT. A passerby called the fire department, but the home was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Once they were able to get inside, firefighters found a woman dead near the back of the trailer, WKYT reported. Her name has not yet been released.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

