Former deputy jailer accused of bringing tobacco, meth to inmates

A former deputy jailer in Montgomery County is in jail himself after being accused of bringing tobacco and narcotics to inmates.
Brian Prater, 33, is charged with promoting contraband and trafficking methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Prater made money off of bringing the contraband to inmates of the jail while he worked there, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Powell County jail.
More charges could be filed against Prater, jailer Eric Jones told WKYT.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
