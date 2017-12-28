Bodies found with burned vehicle in Jackson County

Two bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Jackson County Thursday afternoon.
Jackson County Coroner Melvin Lakes said a deputy coroner went to the scene after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an isolated area at about 2:30 or 3 p.m.
He said the fire was out when authorities arrived and found one person inside the vehicle and another outside it. He said both people were burned beyond recognition.
Lakes said the bodies were being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police are investigating.
WKYT-TV reported that the scene was on Rock Lick Creek Road.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
