State

Bodies found with burned vehicle in Jackson County

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

December 28, 2017 10:05 PM

Two bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Jackson County Thursday afternoon.

Jackson County Coroner Melvin Lakes said a deputy coroner went to the scene after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an isolated area at about 2:30 or 3 p.m.

He said the fire was out when authorities arrived and found one person inside the vehicle and another outside it. He said both people were burned beyond recognition.

Lakes said the bodies were being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WKYT-TV reported that the scene was on Rock Lick Creek Road.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

    Governor Matt Bevin warned media at his 2017 year in review press conference that taxpayers in 2017, 2018, and beyond will have to pay for the pension obligation.

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'
EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 1:47

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky
Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her 2:02

Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her

View More Video