Stanford officer helps deliver baby after car runs out of gas 200 yards from hospital

It was a bitter cold morning for the little guy to be born in the backseat of a car, but due to the warmth of his mother’s arms and her concern for his health, coupled with decisive action by a Stanford police officer, he arrived at the hospital safely.
According to Stanford Police Sergeant Jeremy Garrison, at 4:48 a.m. Wednesday, officer Jay Eldridge received a call from dispatch concerning a vehicle that may have been broken down in the east-bound lane at the intersection of U.S. 150 and U.S 127 with a woman in labor and temperatures were hovering around single digits.
Garrison said in the report Eldridge filed later that morning, the mother’s friend had been driving her to the hospital from Brodhead when the vehicle ran out of gas — just about 200 yards from Fort Logan Hospital, in Lincoln County which is just south of Boyle County.
When Eldridge arrived on scene he saw the woman was already giving birth in the backseat of the car. Sgt. Garrison said Eldridge assisted the woman, who told him the umbilical cord had already been cut. However, Eldridge saw it was still partially attached so he used his pocket knife to complete the procedure, Sgt. Garrison said.
Never miss a local story.
According to the report, Eldridge wrapped the baby boy in a blanket and placed him in his mother’s arms to provide some warmth in the freezing weather. The mother asked him to take her newborn baby on to the hospital to make sure he was OK, while she stayed in the cold car waiting for EMS to arrive.
Eldridge stated in the report that the new mother’s medical condition appeared to be stable but because of the cold temperature, no heat in the car and no definite time of EMS’ arrival, he agreed to take the infant to the emergency room in his cruiser.
Garrison said Eldridge stayed at the hospital until the mother and baby were safely united and he knew both were OK.
Garrison said in the report two Ft. Logan nurses wrote, “It was awesome to see an officer go above and beyond for the care of a newborn in the community.”
There were also letters from family members and the new mother thanking Eldridge for his help in the situation.
Garrison said, “He is a fine officer. We’re proud of him. He’s done a fine job.”
Garrison said Eldridge has been on the Stanford Police force for about two years, but has nearly 18 years of experience with the Harrodsburg and Wilmore Police Departments.
Comments