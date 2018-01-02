State

Jackson County coroner identifies two people found at burned vehicle

By Greg Kocher

January 02, 2018 11:35 AM

The Jackson County coroner’s office has identified the two people whose bodies were found last week in a burned vehicle.

They were identified as Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35, both of McKee.

The bodies were found Thursday on Rock Lick Creek Road northeast of Jackson. When authorities arrived they found one person inside the vehicle and another outside it, Jackson County Coroner Melvin Lakes said last week. He said both were burned beyond recognition.

The deaths are still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The funeral for Venable, the mother of two children, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee.

The funeral for Marcum, the father of three children, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

