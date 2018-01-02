Glitch shuts down vehicle registration statewide. What to do if you need to renew.

A glitch in the state-wide software program used to issue car tag renewals led to long lines and problems for the state’s county clerks on Tuesday.
The state tested a new software program this weekend and it had no problems. But on Tuesday, the first day county clerks offices were open after New Year’s Day, the software had so many problems the state opted to shut the entire system down so it could fix the problem, said Don Blevins Jr., the Fayette County Clerk.
“It only effects motor vehicle transactions that includes registration renewal, handicap placards and title transfers,” Blevins said. “It’s out statewide.”
The first of the month is typically a busy time for motor vehicle transactions. The software problems created a lot of headaches and long lines for county clerks, Blevins said.
“One of the pieces of the system, the point of sale part of the system, was tested by the state over the weekend and it worked fine,” Blevins said. The software problems does not effect driver licenses, which are overseen by circuit clerks.
Blevins said county clerks have been told by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which oversees the software system, that it hopes the problem will be fixed by Wednesday.
Blevins said residents who need new tags or other motor vehicle transactions should call or check the web site of their local county clerk on Wednesday before going to a county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, people should all (859) 253-3344 or check the web site at www.fayettecountyclerk.com.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
