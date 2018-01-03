‘Bid farewell to old Kentucky’: More people moving from Bluegrass State than moving in

There’s a line from the song “Man of Constant Sorrow” that goes “I bid farewell to old Kentucky.” It turns out there’s truth in that, because a new study says more people left Kentucky in 2017 than moved in.
That migration pattern caused the state to rank eighth on United Van Lines’ annual “Most Moved From States” list.
In 2017, more residents moved out of Kentucky than into the Bluegrass State: 56 percent of the moves were outbound, the moving company said.
Of those moving out of Kentucky, nearly 55 percent cited a job as the reason for moving elsewhere, the study said. Proximity to family was the reason for nearly 24 percent of the moves out of Kentucky. Across all regions, nearly one in five of those who moved in 2017 moved to be closer to family.
Where are Americans going? Many are moving westward, as the Northeast and Midwest lose residents.
In 2017, more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state: 63 percent of the moves were outbound.
Vermont was the top moving destination in 2017, with nearly 68 percent of the moves inbound, according to United Van Lines’ 41st annual National Movers Study. The study tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns over the past year.
United Van Lines has tracked migration patterns annually on a state-by-state basis since 1977.
The top outbound states for 2017:
- Illinois
- New Jersey
- New York
- Connecticut
- Kansas
- Massachusetts
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- Utah
- Wisconsin
The top inbound states for 2017:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Nevada
- South Dakota
- Washington
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- Alabama
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
