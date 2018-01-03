Images from FDA.gov
Frozen biscuits sold in Kentucky, Indiana recalled due to Listeria concerns

By Sarah Brookbank

Kentucky Enquirer (KPNS)

January 03, 2018 01:45 PM

Frozen biscuit dough sold in Kentucky and Indiana is under a voluntary recall due to possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company recalled a number of different brands of biscuits in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items. Visit the FDA website for the full list of recalled products.

Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.

