She ‘fought like hell’ to change health care in Appalachia. At 90, she’s still fighting.

More Videos 1:36 Jeff Hoover temporarily replaced in Ky. House. Moment of silence held for Dan Johnson Pause 7:44 The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video 5:07 FBI update on Eric Conn escape 1:39 Eric Conn invokes Fifth Amendment during 2013 hearing on disability fraud 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:02 Man who was denied marriage license by Kim Davis files to run against her 1:22 How will Kentucky fare in first true road game? 0:53 Eddie Gran on Stephen Johnson: ‘He’s as tough as I’ve ever coached’ 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. Eula Hall transformed health care in rural Kentucky by building the first - and only - medical clinic for low-income families. More than 40 years later, Hall, now 90-years-old, says the fight for community-based health care is as important as ever. Eula Hall transformed health care in rural Kentucky by building the first - and only - medical clinic for low-income families. More than 40 years later, Hall, now 90-years-old, says the fight for community-based health care is as important as ever. Mahlia Posey The GroundTruth Project

Eula Hall transformed health care in rural Kentucky by building the first - and only - medical clinic for low-income families. More than 40 years later, Hall, now 90-years-old, says the fight for community-based health care is as important as ever. Mahlia Posey The GroundTruth Project