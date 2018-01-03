A burst pipe leaves this Kentucky school flooded and frozen

The frigid temperatures have been causing problems for people across the state, but at a Jessamine County school the cold weather led to several flooded classrooms and major damage this week.
A pipe froze and burst on the second floor of The Providence School in Wilmore, Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore said. The leak was discovered on Tuesday, and it appears water had been flowing from the burst pipes for more than 24 hours.
Classrooms on first floor under the leak held an inch or more of standing water Tuesday, Moore said. Pictures also showed ice piling up along windows and bricks on the outside of the building, which sits off South Lexington Avenue.
Classes at the school are canceled through the end of the week as workers clean and make repairs, Moore said. Air quality, paint damage and other issues are being addressed in hopes of having school back in session on Monday.
Books, furniture and technology were saturated in the leak, Moore said. Teachers will be at the school on Thursday to go through their materials and find out what can be salvaged. Orders will then be put in for textbooks and electronics that need to be replaced.
There are plans in place to move The Providence School to a new building in the next few years. The leak has not moved up those plans, but has validated the need for relocation, Moore said.
“Jessamine County Schools prides itself on high quality facilities,” Moore said. “It’s our priority to bring this building up to that same standard.”
The school has enough workers to complete repairs and is not currently in need of volunteers, Moore said. The school is not asking for item donations either, though some local businesses have brought meals for workers since cleanup began.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
