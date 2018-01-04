Kentucky mother charged after leaving kids in freezing car while shopping at Walmart

A Louisville mother left her three children in a vehicle in 15-degree weather while she shopped at a Walmart on Tuesday.
Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were guided by concerned customers to the vehicle, where they discovered a 4-year old, 20-month old and a 6-month old baby inside, according to police records. The vehicle was unlocked, not running and the windows were partially rolled down.
With a of 9 degrees, police called Emergency Medical Services due to the uncertainty of how long the children had been in the “brutal cold,” police records said.
When the suspect, 28-year-old Broquel King, returned to the vehicle she told police she had only been in the store for five minutes. But police had been with the children and the vehicle for around 20 minutes before King arrived, her arrest citation said.
The children were incapable of removing themselves from the extreme conditions, according to King’s arrest citation.
“(The) suspect’s actions placed children in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury due to the extreme cold,” a Louisville officer said in the arrest citation.
King was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal abuse and a count of disorderly conduct. She has been lodged in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
