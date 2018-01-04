Grimes celebrates end of Trump’s ‘sham’ voter fraud commission

The dissolution of President Donald Trump’s voter fraud investigation was met by exuberance Wednesday night from Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
The decision to disband the commission was made after resistance from many state officials, including Grimes. Grimes, a Democrat, took to Twitter, calling the “#ShamVotingCommision” disbandment huge.
“While the president is dissolving his sham voting commission, America’s democracy remains under siege from multiple fronts,” Grimes tweeted. “In states across the country, the GOP continues to attack voting rights through gerrymandering and voter suppression. Still, too many politicians continue to perpetuate the myth of ‘massive voter fraud’ — including the president himself.”
In June, Grimes said she wouldn’t comply with the committee’s request for detailed information about Kentucky voters. She has repeatedly said that voter fraud isn’t a widespread problem, which Trump, a Republican, has claimed. She called Trump’s request to release voter data an invasion of privacy.
“Disbanding this commission also does not change the fact that the president refuses to accept a foreign power interfered in the 2016 election and could be preparing to do the same this year,” she tweeted Wednesday. “All of this further erodes collective faith in the democratic process and threatens the integrity of America’s free and fair elections.”
.@realDonaldTrump just disbanded the #ShamVotingCommission. This is HUGE! Thanks to all who stood up with me. Much more work to do to protect #votingrights. pic.twitter.com/Zckl16GTqI— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 4, 2018
Throughout the night, she retweeted congratulatory tweets sent to her from supporters. She also said there was not “enough bourbon in KY” to turn in Kentucky’s personal data.
“You stood with me & that helped us put an end to his #ShamVotingCommision,” she tweeted.
When @realDonaldTrump wanted KYans’ personal voter data, I said there’s not enough bourbon in KY to turn it over. You stood with me & that helped us put an end to this #ShamVotingCommission. https://t.co/sw87sjeoAD— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 4, 2018
From the start, I called this “election integrity” commission what it really was – a sham. It was never about integrity. Thank you for speaking up with me! https://t.co/nQYGZFAsLD— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 4, 2018
When Trump tweeted Thursday morning about the need to push hard for voter identification, Grimes responded by calling Trump “either delusional or intentionally lying about voter fraud.”
“It’s more rare than getting struck by lightning & those who vote illegally or more than once are caught,” she responded on Twitter.
.@realDonaldTrump is either delusional or intentionally lying about "voter fraud" – it's more rare than getting struck by lightning & those who vote illegally or more than once are caught! https://t.co/OiVVTnsIsN https://t.co/asGd3oaI2G— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 4, 2018
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
