Lexington flights canceled because of East Coast storm dubbed the “bomb cyclone”

A severe East Coast storm has caused arrival and departing flights from Philadelphia and Newark at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to be canceled.
American Airlines flight 4857 to Philadelphia and United Airlines flight 4845 to Newark were both canceled Thursday morning. American Airlines flight 4857 from Philadelphia, United Airlines flight 4810 from Newark and American Airlines flight 4893 from Philadelphia were also canceled.
More than 3,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Thursday because of winter weather watches and warnings on the East Coast, according to Flight Aware. More than 90 percent of the flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York were canceled.
In Louisville, flights to and from New York and Newark were canceled.
Dubbed the “bomb cyclone,” the storm with hurricane-force winds and dangerously cold temperatures has led to at least 17 deaths in the southeast, according to the Associated Press. It has been the heaviest snowfall in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in nearly 30 years, and the storm is strengthening as it moves its way up north.
Blizzard warnings were issued from Rhode Island to Maine and they could extend as far south as New York, according to the AP.
