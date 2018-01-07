WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather moves in tonight

January 07, 2018 05:53 AM

Our record setting run of bitterly cold air comes to an end today, but Old Man Winter isn’t going away. We have a high impact winter weather maker moving in tonight and Monday.

Before we get to the winter weather potential, let’s talk about the historic cold wave.

Temps this morning are back in the single digits, marking the 7th straight day of singles or colder for Lexington. That’s the first time that has ever happened to open up a new year. It also ties February 1978 and January 1918 for the 2nd longest streak on record. 8 is the record from January 1994.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

