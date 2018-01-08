State

Three killed in head-on collision in rural Kentucky

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 04:09 PM

Three people were killed in a head-on collision Monday in Lincoln County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The victims’ names haven’t been released pending notification of relatives, Trooper Robert Purdy said.

The crash was reported about 12:40 p.m. An eastbound Hyundai Tiburon was passing another vehicle and collided with a westbound Toyota T100 pickup truck, Purdy said. All three people in the Hyundai died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota pickup was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Purdy said.

The crash happened on U.S. 150 near Horton Cutoff Road, near Cedar Ridge Lake east of Stanford.

The weather does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, Purdy said.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

