    Union Pointe Academy, in Florence, Ky., announced that school would be closed Monday with a video of Principal Chad Caddell serenading the students with a message about the inclement weather and road conditions.

State

Kentucky principal channels his inner Mariah Carey to announce a snow day

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 04:56 PM

A snow day can put a smile on just about any kid’s face, but a Northern Kentucky school principal put some icing on the cake Monday when he announced the cancellation of school with a song.

In a Facebook video, Union Pointe Academy principal Chad Caddell told his Boone County students that they could “go back to bed and go out and play,” because of icy streets and roads.

The video, which had been viewed more than 183,000 times and shared more than 2,800 times by Monday afternoon, is set to the background music from Mariah Carey’s song “Hero.” Caddell paid further homage to the pop superstar by asking, “Who took my hot tea?” at the end of the video.

Caddell didn’t expect the attention that the video got, but he said Monday afternoon that he’s happy for the students, teachers and parents who enjoyed it.

“I want to create a contagious culture for our students, faculty and parents,” Caddell told the Herald-Leader. “A surprise and delight kind of culture where kids and faculty can’t wait to get to school. School is known for being boring and predictable; it’s a sin to bore kids. Fun doesn’t mean shallow.”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

