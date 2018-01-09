Alabama expected to win $1.6 billion automaker plant that Kentucky wanted

In August, Gov. Matt Bevin reportedly said that he would fight to bring a new $1.6 billion automaker plant to Kentucky, but now the joint venture between Toyota and Mazda is expected to go to Alabama.
The plant, which is projected to create about 4,000 jobs when it opens in 2021, will likely be built in the Huntsville area of Limestone County in Alabama, sources told the Associated Press. A formal announcement of the decision is expected Wednesday.
WDRB reported in August that Bevin said he had a personal relationship with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda. Bevin also said he intended to go after the deal and beat the competition, WDRB reported.
The plant is expected to produce about 300,000 vehicles a year, split between Toyota Corollas and an “unspecified Mazda model,” according to AL.com.
In April, it was announced that Toyota’s Georgetown plant would receive $43.5 million in Kentucky economic incentives for a $1.33 billion investment in the Kentucky plant.
