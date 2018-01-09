More Videos

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Pause
Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

'They believe in this community:' Gov. Bevin on incentives to Toyota 1:17

'They believe in this community:' Gov. Bevin on incentives to Toyota

Toyota unveils new Camry 1:15

Toyota unveils new Camry

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:22

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

  • Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

    Toyota unveils new $80 million Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Ky.

Toyota unveils new $80 million Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Ky. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com
Toyota unveils new $80 million Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Ky. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

State

Alabama expected to win $1.6 billion automaker plant that Kentucky wanted

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 10:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

In August, Gov. Matt Bevin reportedly said that he would fight to bring a new $1.6 billion automaker plant to Kentucky, but now the joint venture between Toyota and Mazda is expected to go to Alabama.

The plant, which is projected to create about 4,000 jobs when it opens in 2021, will likely be built in the Huntsville area of Limestone County in Alabama, sources told the Associated Press. A formal announcement of the decision is expected Wednesday.

WDRB reported in August that Bevin said he had a personal relationship with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda. Bevin also said he intended to go after the deal and beat the competition, WDRB reported.

The plant is expected to produce about 300,000 vehicles a year, split between Toyota Corollas and an “unspecified Mazda model,” according to AL.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In April, it was announced that Toyota’s Georgetown plant would receive $43.5 million in Kentucky economic incentives for a $1.33 billion investment in the Kentucky plant.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Pause
Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

'They believe in this community:' Gov. Bevin on incentives to Toyota 1:17

'They believe in this community:' Gov. Bevin on incentives to Toyota

Toyota unveils new Camry 1:15

Toyota unveils new Camry

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:22

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

  • Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

    Union Pointe Academy, in Florence, Ky., announced that school would be closed Monday with a video of Principal Chad Caddell serenading the students with a message about the inclement weather and road conditions.

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

View More Video