Police chase of motor home ends in fiery, fatal I-75 crash

A police chase of a motor home ended in a fiery crash that killed one person early Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County, according to media reports.
Sometime after midnight, a Kentucky State Police trooper began pursuing the motor home, according to LEX 18.
The motor home crashed into equipment at a construction site and caught fire, according to LEX 18.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been disclosed. It was not immediately clear whether the person who died was the driver of the RV.
A section of the interstate had been closed overnight Tuesday so crews could set bridge beams for the Kentucky 1505 bridge reconstruction project.
The crash damaged equipment that was needed to set the beams, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Amber Hale told WKYT. The damage has put the work on the bridge on hold, Hale said.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and part of the northbound lanes, according to WKYT. The northbound lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m., and the southbound lanes were to reopen about 7:30 a.m., according to WKYT.
