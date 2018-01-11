Domenico Bucci of Gaithersburg, Md., is charged with rape and sodomy for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Elizabethtown girl.
Domenico Bucci of Gaithersburg, Md., is charged with rape and sodomy for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Elizabethtown girl. Hardin County jail

Man drove 600 miles, hid in house to have sex with 13-year-old, police say

By Mike Stunson

January 11, 2018 12:40 PM

A Maryland man allegedly drove nearly 600 miles to have sex with a 13-year-old Elizabethtown girl, according to police and jail records.

Domenico Bucci, 20, of Gaithersburg, Md., was arrested on three counts of rape and three counts of sodomy after what started two years ago as an online relationship between him and the girl, records show.

Bucci traveled to meet the 13-year-old girl on Dec. 28, and the girl hid him from her parents in her basement for five days, according to jail records.

The girl told police she’d had sex with Bucci in his car three times while they were parked in the Elizabethtown area and performed oral sex on him three times, according to jail records. She told police that Bucci knew she was 13.

Bucci admitted to having sex with the girl and said he wore a condom when they had sex, according to jail records.

He was arrested Wednesday and has been held in the Hardin County jail.

