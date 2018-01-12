Winter storm dumps ice, snow on Western Kentucky, nears Central Kentucky

Hazardous road conditions in Western Kentucky are likely to expand to the central part of the state as a winter storm makes its way east to Lexington Friday.

Temperatures plunged within a few hours Friday morning in Lexington and rain was expected to turn into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow, according to the National Weather Service.

For the region, a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The coming storm prompted Fayette County Public Schools to dismiss two hours early and several surrounding counties to cancel Friday’s classes altogether.

A tenth to a quarter-inch of ice is expected in the Lexington area Friday afternoon, according to the weather service. Conditions could deteriorate in time for Friday’s evening rush hour, the weather service said.

WKYT-TV chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said, “The odds favor greater than 4 inches of snow for a lot of our region” after a temperature drop that is “nothing short of astounding.”

For Lexington, he predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow, although “that depends on how quickly we switch from ice to snow.” He said much of the snow won’t fall until evening.

Friday’s commute home “should be a mess,” Bailey said.

He also said winds of 30 mph or higher are possible Friday.

He said an additional 2 to 4 inches could fall Monday, followed by an arctic front that could send temperatures to near 0.

The weather service projected 2 to 4 inches of snow in Lexington on Friday and Saturday, according to its winter storm update at 11:30 a.m. Similar amounts are expected in the counties surrounding Lexington in Central Kentucky, and in Eastern and southeastern Kentucky, according to the weather service.

It projects 4 to 6 inches of snow in Louisville and Northern Kentucky counties near Cincinnati.

Snow reached the western part of the state early Friday morning, according to media reports. With snow covering Interstate 24 in Paducah, a crash involving a tractor-trailer severely affected traffic.

Paducah Sun photographer Ryan Hermens shared photos of hazardous road conditions in Paducah.

A little messy around Paducah today. pic.twitter.com/361cQsN6ox — Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) January 12, 2018

Snow clearing around town: pic.twitter.com/Mhwz7J4NA1 — Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) January 12, 2018

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge, which connects Paducah to Brookport, Ill.,, closed Friday morning because of icing on the bridge deck, Kentucky State Police said. The bridge carries about 5,100 vehicles across the river each day, KSP said.

Road conditions are also treacherous in Owensboro and south of Henderson, where KSP trooper Corey King shared photos of the William Natcher Parkway.

10:30 REPORT:







We continue to work various wrecks and slide off's on the Natcher Parkway and now generating more complaints on US60 bypass in Oboro.







Currently working another on I-69 south of Henderson.







If you see us working, please slow down and give us room pic.twitter.com/t3OBNwlLmH — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) January 12, 2018

The ice reached Bowling Green about 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. That turned to snow about 9:30 a.m., WAVE 3 reported.

Temperatures dropped nearly 50 degrees in a 24-hour span across Western Kentucky, Bailey said.

In response to the storm, the Kentucky Emergency Management agency activated its State Emergency Operations Center, it announced Friday morning. The SEOC was activated at a Level 4, which consists of its personnel monitoring the weather system and additional state and private sector partners being present.

“Our primary mission is to support our counties, their responders and the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said Michael E. Dossett, director of KYEM. “By being proactive and activating our State Emergency Operations Center, it allows us to quickly and efficiently respond to their needs.”

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said Thursday the city has been preparing for the weather.

“The forecasters have warned us, and we’re listening,” he said in a statement. “Our trucks and street crews are ready, and our salt barn is full. If the weather is bad, we know Lexington citizens will reach out and help their neighbors. We’re ready.”

There are 6,000 tons of salt on hand in Lexington, city officials said. Snow-removal crews from the city’s divisions of Streets and Roads and Water Quality will work most of Friday and then will start working 12-hour shifts at 8 p.m. Friday. More than 50 drivers will work the storm.

Meanwhile, some grocery store shelves were being emptied in Lexington and nearby counties. Jeanie Beall, manager of the Kroger Marketplace in Georgetown, said Thursday her store had been “very, very busy” with customers loading up on groceries before the impending snow.

Beall said Sundays are usually the store’s busiest day for Clicklist orders, with about 150 to 160 customers picking up, but Thursday topped that.

She said Kroger prepares for such events by shipping out extra supplies when a winter storm is on the way.

“Our corporate office in Louisville sends out what we call ‘snow milk,’ but it’s also bread and eggs. So we don’t have to order extra,” she said.

She said the store also gets in a supply of goods such as salt, shovels, firewood and windshield washer fluid that doesn’t freeze.

Besides the staples of milk, bread and eggs, Beall said beer also is popular among winter-weather shoppers.

“The soup aisle is wild. … You can’t walk down that aisle for all the people,” she said, adding later, “I had a lady come through today and she had a cart full of toilet paper. I helped her unload it and asked why — and she was going to make sure she doesn’t run out.”

Snow and ice could stick around next week as temperatures remain low, according to the weather service.

It’s been about 700 days since the weather service issued its last winter storm warning for the area.

The most recent warning was in January 2016, when snow buried much of Kentucky, causing Gov. Matt Bevin to declare a state of emergency and activate the Kentucky National Guard.

Bailey said 2018 started off with a seven-day stretch of extreme cold, followed by record highs that will be bookended by more extreme cold. Wednesday’s high of 65 degrees set a record, and Thursday’s high of 66 tied the record for that day in Lexington.

Herald-Leader reporters Karla Ward and Janet Patton contributed to this report.