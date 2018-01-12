Large rockfall blocks Eastern Kentucky highway

Several large rocks fell Friday afternoon into the eastbound lanes of Ky. 80 in Knott County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The fall occurred between Hindman and the Perry County line, according to the transportation cabinet. Traffic was being diverted to the median as of about 3 p.m. Friday.
The biggest rock that fell is too large to be removed in one piece, according to the transportation cabinet. A contractor was called in to break it into smaller pieces.
Workers will be directing traffic while the rock removal is underway, said Bobby Smith, the Knott County superintendent for Highway District 12.
“The sky is already overcast, so when daylight begins to fade into night, it will be critical that people watch for the men who are flagging traffic,” Smith said Friday. “Precipitation and fog may make it difficult to see. We surely do not want anyone injured anywhere, but it is especially critical right now that people driving Ky. 80 in Knott County slow down and be alert.”
No injuries were reported.
