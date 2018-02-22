Boy, 11, shoots sister, 6, in the head. Their parents weren’t home, police said.

An 11-year-old boy in Bell County accidentally shot his 6-year-old sister in the head with a pistol while the two were unsupervised, according to Kentucky State Police.
The shooting left the girl in critical condition, according to a news release.
The shooting happened Tuesday about 8:30 p.m. in the Blackmont community.
Trooper Shane Jacobs, a state police spokesman, said he was told the parents of the boy and girl had gone to a nearby store. Police did not release the names of the parents or children.
The childrens’ grandparents live next door, but the two were unattended at the time of the shooting, according to Jacobs.
There were several loaded guns in the house that were not properly secured to keep the kids from getting them, police said.
The children were playing with the gun when the shooting happened, Jacobs said.
The girl was alert when she was flown to the hospital at the University of Tennessee. She was in critical but stable condition Thursday, police said.
Police are investigating whether to charge the parents.
House Bill 31, which would make it a crime to leave guns unsecured around minors, is pending in the House Judiciary Committee, but has gotten little traction.
The Herald-Leader reported in early February that committee Chairman Joe Fischer, R-Fort Thomas, said he was not necessarily opposed to the idea, but had not yet read the bill, which was introduced in early January.
The bill was posted in the committee Wednesday, according to the legislative record.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, said earlier this months that it is crucial to address the subject of children’s access to guns in the wake of a Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School in which a 15-year-old student shot and killed two fellow students and wounded 14 others.
The Herald-Leader reported last year that it’s rare in Kentucky for parents to be prosecuted after an accidental child shooting involving an unsecured firearm, despite at least 36 children being shot — 15 fatally — in the preceding five years in accidental child shootings.
