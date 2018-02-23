UK will conduct internal review of basketball allegations, hasn’t been contacted by FBI

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said that the school will conduct an internal review and cooperate with authorities after a Yahoo Sports report that linked past and current UK basketball players to an FBI investigation into college basketball.
Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart made an equally succinct statement on Friday morning, saying the school had not been contacted by the FBI, but athletics officials had already contacted both the NCAA and SEC.
“We learned late last night of a report from Yahoo Sports that provides more details regarding documents related to the federal investigation of potential NCAA violations,” Capilouto said to the UK Board of Trustees Athletics Committee, which happened to be meeting Friday morning. “We began immediately to conduct our due diligence and we will cooperate fully with any appropriate authorities. That is our commitment as a university to our Board of Trustees and to the Commonwealth.”
Both Capilouto and Barnhart said they would keep trustees updated about developments but declined to make further comment.
Never miss a local story.
Court documents and bank records obtained during the federal investigation into college basketball named current UK player Kevin Knox and former players Edrice “Bam” Adebayo and Nerlens Noel, Yahoo Sports reported Friday.
This is the first time that Kentucky has been linked to the federal investigation announced last September that implicated a number of assistant coaches and programs, including the University of Louisville.
The documents list the expenditures of former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports, according to Yahoo. They include expense reports and balance sheets that list cash advances, as well as entertainment and travel expenses for high school and college prospects and their families.
Trustees, who found out about the report early Friday, did not comment further on the situation.
“We are going to cooperate with any authority that asks us questions, but as of now I don't have any information,” said Chairman Britt Brockman.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments