State

Governor declares state of emergency over Kentucky flooding. More rain is coming.

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

February 23, 2018 09:07 PM

A state of emergency was declared in Kentucky Friday night as rain continued to move through areas already experiencing problems with flooding.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s declaration will allow for resources to be made available for people affected by the heavy rains and high waters that have been passing through the state off and on for two weeks.

More than 100 people were forced from their homes in southeastern Kentucky last weekend as the first round of heavy rains moved through the area, and meteorologists have predicted high water concerns could continue into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the state in effect until Sunday and several flood warnings along the Ohio River and other Kentucky rivers.

As a result of Bevin’s declaration, the Kentucky Emergency Management state operations center has been activated and officials will monitor rising waters. The order also prohibits price gouging of items needed in times of emergency, such as generators, hotel rooms and building supplies.

In a tweet Friday night, Bevin and emergency officials reminded Kentuckians to monitor the weather over the weekend by using weather radios and local media broadcasts.

“Monitor the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through your weather radio and media broadcasts to ensure you have awareness of changing conditions in your area,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. ”Please also be aware of safety concerns for local first responders as they assist citizens in flood-prone areas.”

Scattered showers are expected overnight with heavier rain and storms moving though the state Saturday and into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

