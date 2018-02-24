Playing at science: Thousands turn out for annual E-Day at UK

What do volcanoes, quicksand and homemade ice cream have in common? Engineering. Or, at least, science.
Thousands of kids and families turned out Saturday for the annual UK Engineering Day, where students, faculty and volunteers demonstrate everything from how to make candy “pills” to why salt is essential for making ice cream.
In a basement room, kids and grownups competed to build the tallest castle out of damp sand in a minute.
Then, with a cry of “earthquake!” a hammer pounded the table to demonstrate the way sand shifts during seismic events. The tallest surviving pile won a prize.
In a nearby tank filled with quicksand – water and sand – kids settled trucks on the seemingly solid sand. Then, again, “earthquake!” and the trucks sank up to their axles.
The event has previously drawn up to 3,500 students from elementary through high school, said organizer Chelsea Hansing of the UK College of Engineering.
“We’re trying to show them the principles they would learn in college to become an actual engineer but in a kid-friendly example,” Hansing said. “We’ve got trains, planes, automobiles, spaceships, robots, chemicals, pharmaceuticals ... food ... all kinds of things.”
There were about 150 exhibits, many hands-on, such as tower building with pipe cleaners or other materials. Other popular tables included balloon racers and bridge building.
Joe Swayze, 10, a student at Lexington Latin School, was absorbed in his tower of gumdrops and uncooked spaghetti. How will he know when it’s done? “Maybe when it falls over,” Swayze said.
In another room, there was a demonstration of what happens to marshmallows in a vacuum when the air is pumped back in (they collapse.)
But the main event for many was the egg drop. Kids created vehicles to drop a raw egg two stories to see if it survives intact.
Most don’t, so the floor of one section of the F. Paul Anderson Tower was covered in blue plastic tarp.
In other rooms, kids were competing to see who could create the best “Rube Goldberg” contraptions; meanwhile, there was a baking soda and vinegar volcano to erupt and homemade super-bouncy balls to mix together from glue and corn starch.
“Every year there’s something different that surprises us as to what gets the biggest crowd going,” Hansing said.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
