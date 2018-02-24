High waters, possible tornado leave two dead in Western Kentucky

As storms swept across Western Kentucky Saturday night, widespread flooding was reported and two people died as a result of the severe weather.
Logan County Coroner Mary Givens said Dallas Jane Combs, 79, died when her home was destroyed by what was thought to be a tornado in the Dot community. She said Combs’ husband was also at home at the time but escaped without serious injures.
A man in Simpson County died when his car was submerged in water, WKYT reported.
High water closed roads in some areas. In Oldham County, Interstate 71 was said to be shut down in both directions Saturday night because of flooding, WLKY reported.
Evan Webb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville, said widespread flooding was reported, particularly in the Louisville area.
“We’ve had a lot of significant flooding already,” he said.
Central Kentucky is under a flood watch through Sunday morning, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected, and some areas getting more.
“This rainfall on already saturated soils will lead to excessive runoff which will cause already swollen rivers to rise more,” the weather service said. “There will be further rises on most rivers, and flooding for low-lying, urban, and small stream areas. Places that don`t typically flood may flood.”
The governor declared a state of emergency on Friday because of flooding as a result of rains over the past few weeks.
More rain is possible by the middle of the week, which could cause further problems.
Strong winds were also possible as the storms moved toward Lexington in the early hours of Sunday, Webb said.
Rain should clear by Sunday afternoon, leaving mostly sunny skies and a high in the 50s, according to the weather service.
