Chris Bailey's forecast: Historic rains finally slow down

Our prolonged period of heavy rain and flooding is finally wrapping up. While things look to dry out for a few days, I’m already looking ahead to another big rain and storm maker for the middle of the new week.
Saturday’s weather turned deadly across Kentucky. Several tornadoes touched down in the west, leaving at least 2 people dead. Flooding also turned deadly in Simpson County. Things look much calmer out there today, but some leftover flood issues are still occurring in a few spots.
