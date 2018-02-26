‘Shock’ing deer in downtown Louisville takes steep dive into river

A woman was surprised near a popular Louisville hotel Monday as a deer raced past her and into the Ohio River.
Samantha Moore said she was taking pictures of flooding near the Galt House when she heard her friend say, ‘there’s a deer!’ The Indiana resident quickly turned around and started recording the deer running toward her. Moore’s friend began clapping, which caused the deer to detour away from the two.
“She turned a little and then jumped. She swam towards the Belle of Louisville. We were all in shock. I’m still in shock!” Moore said.
Moore said the deer was swimming great after it jumped into the river.
Never miss a local story.
The video was posted to Facebook Monday morning and received more than 75,000 views and 5,000 shares within the first two hours.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments