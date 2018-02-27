WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Chris Bailey’s forecast: More heavy rain on the way

February 27, 2018 05:44 AM

We have a really nice weather day in progress, but another big rain[maker is on the way. This arrives for the final day of February and carries us into day one of March. This may bring another round of flooding to parts of our region.

Wednesday into Thursday should feature a general 1″-2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts. The models are showing the usual spread from a few days out, but I think the NAM is trending closer to reality than the GFS.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

