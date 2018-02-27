In 2 new Kentucky school threats, one suspect allegedly says he ‘had loose screws.’

Two people have been arrested after making school shooting threats in Knox and Anderson counties, police said.
A 43-year-old man has been accused of threatening to kill children at Lay Elementary and Central Elementary in Knox County.
Someone at a local business called Barbourville police on Tuesday, saying that Kenneth Miller had come into their office “stating there was going to be a school shooting and that innocent children were going to die,” Barbourville police said in a Facebook post.
Miller is also accused of saying “that it would take a parent with loose screws and that he had loose screws.”
Miller, of Barbourville, was arrested at his home within an hour and a half after police were notified, police said. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after making an online threat against Anderson County High School last week, state police said.
State police said they were notified Feb. 20 about an Instagram account called ACSchools_Shooter. The bio on the account stated, “Death Day Will Come Next Week.”
State police said in a release Tuesday that the boy they believe is responsible has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and was taken to the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
On the same day as the social media threat, threats were also found written in bathrooms at Anderson County High and Anderson County Middle School, the school district reported.
A 16-year-old girl was charged in connection with the threat in the high school bathroom, and a 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with the threat at the middle school. In addition, an 11-year-old girl was accused of making a threat that was written in a bathroom at Emma B. Ward Elementary School in Anderson County last week, state police said.
