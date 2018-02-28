Chris Bailey’s forecast: Watching another high water threat

We have another heavy rain event unfolding on this final day of February, and this will continue into day one of March. Once again, we are on guard for high water issues.
As we close out the month, we only need .05″ of rain for this to be the wettest February on record for Lexington. That will be easy to come by as showers and storms move in early today. This comes from another potent system working into the Ohio Valley for Wednesday and Thursday. This puts the bluegrass state back into a zone of heavy rain.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
