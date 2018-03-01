WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Chris Bailey’s forecast: Better weather follows today’s rain

March 01, 2018 05:50 AM

March is off and running on a wet and windy note across the bluegrass state. This is continuing the trend set by our record breaking wet February, but some better weather moves in for the weekend.

A quick review of February in Lexington finds 2018 as the wettest February on record with 10.13″ of rain. It was also the second warmest February on record, behind only last February. Our pattern of extreme weather knows no bounds, and now spans every month and season.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

