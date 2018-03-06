Johnson County man dies following police standoff, then shootout

A standoff between an armed man and police resulted in a shooting death Tuesday morning in Johnson County, according to media reports.
The standoff started around 7 p.m. Monday in Oil Springs on Ky. 825, according to EKB News.
A man was holding a Bible, shouting at the sky and became combative with a deputy after the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department arrived, WKYT reported. A deputy deployed a taser to detain the individual but he broke loose from it, according to WSIP.
The man then ran and locked himself inside his home, which is when Kentucky State Police arrived to join deputies, EKB News reported.
Both deputies heard gunshots coming from inside the residence, WSIP reported. Family members of the man told the sheriff that he had several firearms in the house, including an assault rifle, WSIP said.
A shootout began around 11 p.m. when the man pointed a gun out the door, shooting at the trooper’s cruisers before the troopers returned fire, EKB News said.
No officers were hit, but they didn’t hear from the suspect for a couple of hours after the shots were fired, according to EKB News.
KSP called for backup from their Special Response Team, which sent a robot into the home and found the man dead, WKYT reported.
It’s too early to know if the man shot himself or if he was shot by police, WKYT said. The man’s name has not been released.
