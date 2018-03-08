Chris Bailey's forecast: Winter weather threats into the weekend

It’s another day of snow showers, gusty winds and cold temps across our part of the world. This wintertime setup will also bring additional snow threats our way into the upcoming weekend.
Let’s start with today, then roll forward. Snow showers and flurries will be common, as a strong northwesterly flow kicks in. Light accumulations will continue to be noted, leading to a few slick spots on area roads.
Highs will only be in the 30s, but gusty winds will make it feel like the teens at times.
