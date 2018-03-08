Frankfort tower has survived 46 years. It won’t make it through Sunday.

Crews are making final preparations for Sunday’s demolition of the 28-story, 330-foot Capital Plaza Tower in downtown Frankfort.
The state capital’s tallest building will be demolished at 1:30 p.m., and Gov. Matt Bevin is auctioning off the chance to push the plunger that will implode the building. After 39 bids Wednesday afternoon, the current price to “blow up bureaucracy” on Ebay jumped to $4,600, nearly doubling in 24 hours.
The winning bid will benefit Kentucky’s foster children through the charity #WeAreKY! Inc, Bevin said.
On implosion day, workers will set up a 700-foot buffer on each side of the tower that will be off limits to anyone but homeowners and occupants of the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Debris from the implosion is expected to be contained within that 700-foot boundary in what’s called an exclusion zone. The actual implosion will last less than 30 seconds, with nearby roadways temporarily closed by 12:30 p.m. and reopening around 15 minutes after the implosion.
An extensive Q & A about the logistics and schedule for the implosion is available on the Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet website at finance.ky.gov.
Residents and hotel guests in the exclusion zone will be required to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed from 45 minutes before the implosion to 15 minutes after the implosion.
How far dust travels will depend on wind speed and direction, according to a release from the state. Most of the dust is expected to settle within 15 minutes to 30 minutes of the implosion.
There will be “little or no vibration” to nearby structures, according to the state.
The Capital Plaza Hotel opened in 1972. The subcontractor, CDI, has imploded more than 8,000 structures in its 67-year history, including Louisville’s 24-story Commonwealth Building in 1994.
A new 385,500-square-foot, 1,500-employee office building and 1,206-space parking structure will be built in the tower’s place as part of the Capital Plaza Complex Redevelopment Project.
