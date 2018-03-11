Winter storm warning has road crews, schools on watch Sunday night

With several central Kentucky counties under a winter storm warning until Monday morning, crews will be out Sunday night monitoring state roads and schools will be watching conditions.
The storm moving through the region is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. There could be spots that get as much as 6 inches or more of snow, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Fayette County Public Schools said on social media Sunday night that the decision of whether or not to cancel classes will likely be made early Monday morning.
Old Man Winter must be upset about having to "spring forward" overnight. After a sunny day, Lexington has now been put under a winter storm warning beginning at 8 p.m. We'll be watching the weather closely, but this looks like an early morning call. Stay tuned.— Fayette County Public Schools (@FCPSKY) March 11, 2018
Never miss a local story.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 7 released a statement Sunday night saying their crews would be watching the roads through the night. The district covers several counties, including Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine and Madison.
As temperatures drop, bridges, ramps and overpasses will likely the first to become slick, the transportation cabinet noted.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments