Kentucky school bus crash leaves 18 children injured

At least 18 Louisville elementary school students suffered minor injuries after a school bus they were riding crashed into a car, according to media reports.
The school bus was hauling 41 students to Coral Ridge Elementary and Fairdale Elementary when it crashed with a car in the area of South Park and White Oak in Louisville, WDRB reported. The cause of the crash has not been announced.
Eighteen of the students were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and the remaining students were taken to the schools, according to WLKY.
Two adults in the car were also taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, WDRB said.
Never miss a local story.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments