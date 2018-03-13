Marion County high schooler receives ‘American Idol’ golden ticket

After her Southern twang and country rendition of a Jackson 5 favorite impressed the “American Idol” judges, a Marion County high schooler is on her way to Hollywood.
Layla Spring, a 16-year-old from Lebanon, made it to the next round when she received a golden ticket for her performance of “Who’s Loving You,” which was shown in Sunday’s premiere.
The Marion County High School student entered the judging room with her 7-year-old sister, Dyxie, and told Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan they were “just here to put on a show for y’all.”
Following a duet by the two girls, Layla showcased the skills that have made her a musical celebrity in Marion County.
Little Dyxie stole my heart will @laylaspringg steal yours?— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 12, 2018
Whether or not Layla gets a gold ticket, she gets America’s best big sis in my book #americanidol— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 12, 2018
You are a spring of joy. Never ever lose that my angel... and I love you my Dixie @laylaspringg #americanidol— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 12, 2018
“She’s got a good voice,” chimed in Bryan. Perry added, “I think it would really benefit her to go to Hollywood because what you will learn will be so valuable to you.”
Layla was surprised her audition was shown in the premiere. She was featured in promotional ads of the season leading up to the premiere.
“I didn’t think that I would actually be on the show, but I had always dreamed of being on it and always wanted to, I wished and hoped for it,” Spring told the Lebanon Enterprise. “When it came back out, I got the guts to go and audition, and it was so much fun.”
She called the Nashville audition the best experience of her life.
“I wouldn’t trade anything about it for the world. It was so fun,” she said. “The judges were so nice and so down to earth and they were so gorgeous.”
Hope springs eternal for Layla deep in the heart of Dixie! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/2sdaURJBOK— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 12, 2018
Spring, who calls Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson her idols according to the Courier-Journal, will appear in Hollywood Week episodes, which begin March 26.
Cody Gabriel Martin, a University of Louisville student, also earned a Golden Ticket in Sunday’s episode.
