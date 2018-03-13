For second time in less than a week, multiple fatalities in Union County fire

Two men, a father and son, died in a fire in Western Kentucky Tuesday morning.
The bodies of Charles Shockley, 68, and Jesse Shockley, 41, were found inside a residence that was destroyed by fire on Adams Street in Uniontown, state police said.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m.
State police said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but it does not appear suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
It is the second time in less than a week that a fire has killed multiple people in Union County.
On Friday, four people — a toddler and his parents and grandmother — died in a mobile home fire outside Morganfield.
