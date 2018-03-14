State

Pikeville officer shot and killed on duty

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 07:23 AM

A Pikeville police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night, according to the city of Pikeville.

Scotty Hamilton had been a member of the police department since 2006 and was killed after responding to a call with Kentucky State Police in the Hurricane community around 11:30 p.m., the city said.

Hamilton leaves behind a wife and a child.

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said KSP is in charge of what they are calling an ongoing murder investigation. No other details have been announced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flag outside the Pikeville Police Department was placed at half staff in honor of Hamilton, according to WYMT.

If you have any information regarding the incident on Tuesday night, contact the Pikeville Police Department at (606) 437-5111 or the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Frankfort Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police Department took to Facebook to send their condolences.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

View More Video