Pikeville officer shot and killed on duty

A Pikeville police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night, according to the city of Pikeville.
Scotty Hamilton had been a member of the police department since 2006 and was killed after responding to a call with Kentucky State Police in the Hurricane community around 11:30 p.m., the city said.
Hamilton leaves behind a wife and a child.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said KSP is in charge of what they are calling an ongoing murder investigation. No other details have been announced.
The flag outside the Pikeville Police Department was placed at half staff in honor of Hamilton, according to WYMT.
If you have any information regarding the incident on Tuesday night, contact the Pikeville Police Department at (606) 437-5111 or the Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Frankfort Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police Department took to Facebook to send their condolences.
